EchoLink (EKO) One Day Volume Tops $48,195.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank. EchoLink has a total market cap of $533,530.38 and $48,195.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.77 or 0.05504274 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012889 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

