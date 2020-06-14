El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

LOCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 304,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $506.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.64. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at $818,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $444,160. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

