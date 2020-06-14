Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Short Interest Up 7.1% in May

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 842,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 14th total of 786,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SOLO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 6,877,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,046,262. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 83.31% and a negative net margin of 1,527.14%.

SOLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis lowered their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

