Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00469562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

