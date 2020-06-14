Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce sales of $653.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $701.88 million and the lowest is $621.96 million. Endo International reported sales of $699.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDP traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,041,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $787.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $7.10.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

