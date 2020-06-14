Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $186,526.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinall, Coinsuper and CoinBene.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,220,029 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kucoin, Coinall, Bittrex, CoinBene, Upbit, Coinsuper, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

