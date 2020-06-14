EOS Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00027466 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Cryptopia and Fatbtc. EOS has a market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,020,193,424 coins and its circulating supply is 933,493,413 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DOBI trade, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, Bithumb, Coinone, ZB.COM, BigONE, Rfinex, EXX, COSS, C2CX, Cobinhood, OKEx, Zebpay, Tidebit, DigiFinex, Tidex, Koinex, Cryptopia, Coindeal, HitBTC, ABCC, BtcTrade.im, Hotbit, Poloniex, OEX, QBTC, IDCM, BitFlip, Binance, Gate.io, Kuna, GOPAX, Bibox, Exmo, BitMart, Bitbns, YoBit, Neraex, OpenLedger DEX, Bilaxy, Liqui, LBank, RightBTC, WazirX, Fatbtc, Cryptomate, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, IDAX, CoinBene, Upbit, Kraken, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Livecoin, TOPBTC, Coinrail, Exrates, BCEX, Ovis, CPDAX, Coinbe and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

