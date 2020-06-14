Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Receives $15.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $364,950.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,518,000 after buying an additional 87,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,904 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,111,000 after purchasing an additional 657,011 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 406,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETRN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. 8,319,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

