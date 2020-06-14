ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $13.99 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

