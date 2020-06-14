Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stake Raised by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 881,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,490 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $140,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 345.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,376 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

