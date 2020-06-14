Ether-1 Price Down 36.3% This Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $155,179.53 and $8,671.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00202590 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.