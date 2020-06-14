Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $60,099.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.03 or 0.02504391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00067673 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 212,218,022 coins and its circulating supply is 170,188,609 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.