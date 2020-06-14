Ethereum Classic Price Hits $6.36 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.36 or 0.00067721 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Coinhub, Korbit and Bithumb. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $739.60 million and approximately $604.87 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.43 or 0.02496714 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OKCoin International, ZB.COM, BigONE, CoinTiger, CPDAX, QBTC, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Exmo, LBank, Huobi, Kraken, ABCC, Liquid, Bitsane, OKEx, Bitfinex, Coinut, Korbit, Upbit, Gate.io, FCoin, Indodax, C2CX, Poloniex, Binance, BTC Trade UA, Coinnest, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, Ovis, CoinEx, CoinBene, RightBTC, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, BitForex, Bitbns, ChaoEX, HBUS, Bittrex, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Koineks, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, Coinone, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Gatehub, Bibox, Coinbase Pro, Cryptopia, EXX, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Coinhub and BTC Markets. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

