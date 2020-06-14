EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $69,229.12 and $1,302.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

