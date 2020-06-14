Ethouse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Ethouse has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Ethouse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethouse has a total market capitalization of $39,671.16 and $4.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.68 or 0.05469393 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013028 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Ethouse Token Profile

Ethouse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 85,013,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,632,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse . The official website for Ethouse is ethouse.app

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethouse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

