EvenCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $204,948.34 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $204,948.34 and approximately $515,228.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00352632 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010367 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000511 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015940 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012338 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

