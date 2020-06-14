EVOS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. EVOS has a market capitalization of $6,978.70 and $24.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EVOS coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00570287 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000839 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS (EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

