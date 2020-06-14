Exosis Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. Exosis has a total market cap of $26,986.03 and $1,354.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,408.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.73 or 0.02505395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.12 or 0.02530777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00470606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00698048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00067678 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017884 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00545014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 562,558 coins and its circulating supply is 397,558 coins.

Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

