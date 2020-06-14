Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Down 79% This Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 62.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $10,749.13 and $7.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 79% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.85 or 0.05440143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

