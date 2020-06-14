Fantom Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.66 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantom has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bgogo and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.25 or 0.01937437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00176984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00115376 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bgogo, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

