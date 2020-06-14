Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Position Trimmed by New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,335 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises 1.7% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $30,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 263.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

