Financial Review: NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and 3D Systems (NASDAQ:DDD)

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get NASDAQ:MYSZ alerts:

0.3% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NASDAQ:MYSZ and 3D Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASDAQ:MYSZ $60,000.00 129.89 -$5.50 million N/A N/A 3D Systems $629.09 million 1.37 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -18.59

NASDAQ:MYSZ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems.

Risk and Volatility

NASDAQ:MYSZ has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NASDAQ:MYSZ and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASDAQ:MYSZ 0 0 0 0 N/A 3D Systems 3 3 1 0 1.71

3D Systems has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given 3D Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than NASDAQ:MYSZ.

Profitability

This table compares NASDAQ:MYSZ and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASDAQ:MYSZ -7,341.10% -278.35% -150.48% 3D Systems -10.53% -8.77% -5.43%

Summary

3D Systems beats NASDAQ:MYSZ on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASDAQ:MYSZ

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.