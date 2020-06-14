First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,433,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after buying an additional 825,826 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,510,000 after buying an additional 660,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,954,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,902,000 after buying an additional 474,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.70. 1,474,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,722. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $125.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

