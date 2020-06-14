FirstCoin (FRST) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $29,332.72 and $2.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029853 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,430.27 or 1.00228328 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00077695 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

