FLIP (FLP) Price Down 8.5% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $456,653.01 and approximately $300.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.88 or 0.01921755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00177172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00113262 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.