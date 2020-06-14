Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 14th total of 6,290,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,565. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.46. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 341.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

