FuzzBalls Market Cap Reaches $13,111.76 (FUZZ)

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last week, FuzzBalls has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $13,111.76 and $6.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzzBalls coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00470745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003362 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm . FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzzBalls using one of the exchanges listed above.

