Garlicoin Hits Market Capitalization of $32,447.90 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 95.5% against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $32,447.90 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 57,536,362 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

