Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.85. Gartner reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gartner by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.73. The stock had a trading volume of 800,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,688. Gartner has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

