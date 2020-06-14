GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

GLOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 122,831 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 203,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

GLOP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 1,028,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,469. The company has a market cap of $213.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

