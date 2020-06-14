GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,038 shares during the period. GCI Liberty comprises about 1.8% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned approximately 0.55% of GCI Liberty worth $33,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 609.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLIBA stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 309,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,416 in the last 90 days. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLIBA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

