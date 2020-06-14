Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $9.80 million and $16.55 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and The Rock Trading. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.01915511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00177445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00115410 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,836,276 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

