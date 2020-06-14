Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.
THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.
Gentherm stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. 104,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $26,601,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 86,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $1,763,000.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
