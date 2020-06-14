Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.83.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Gentherm stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. 104,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $26,601,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 86,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $1,763,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

