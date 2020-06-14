Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.38 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.34 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPC traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

