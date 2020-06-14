German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Update

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 14th total of 556,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $225,686.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in German American Bancorp. by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in German American Bancorp. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GABC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 72,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $770.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.86. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

