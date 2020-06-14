GET Protocol Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $41,900.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.85 or 0.05440143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

