Giant (GIC) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $74,413.05 and $3,541.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.98, $70.83, $7.59 and $20.33. Over the last week, Giant has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00456388 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019682 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00069941 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009924 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006835 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000322 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,811,975 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.59, $70.83, $5.63, $33.89, $50.68, $18.98, $13.92, $24.71, $10.42, $31.10, $20.33 and $11.91. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

