Global Digital Content (GDC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $1,220.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 48% lower against the dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

