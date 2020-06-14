Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Short Interest Update

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 14th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $117,403.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at $819,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,813 over the last three months. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 6,285,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

