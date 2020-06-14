GoByte Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $190,239.34 and approximately $4,817.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039242 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

