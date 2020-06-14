Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $25,204.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,550,823.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $2,214,756.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,682,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,527,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,786 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,095 in the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 789.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $64.15. 199,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.