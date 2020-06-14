Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Up 5.3% in May

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 14th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. 266,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.