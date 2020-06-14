Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0003 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $340,782.55 and $506.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.01916851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00177082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113525 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,345,087,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,292,771 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.