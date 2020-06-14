Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

GTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,923 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 152,528 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth about $5,847,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $23.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.