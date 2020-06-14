Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the May 14th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of TV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 1,296,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,701. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

