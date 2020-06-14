Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 764,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the May 14th total of 885,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Hallador Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hallador Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:HNRG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 328,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,087. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

