Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 368,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,647. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 54.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 45.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after purchasing an additional 763,974 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,798,000 after purchasing an additional 261,690 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,947,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

