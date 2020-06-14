Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,872 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 76,462.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93,284 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.80. 271,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

