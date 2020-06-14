Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.57 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00006040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $7.24 million and $187,246.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,406.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.02505049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.80 or 0.02527896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00470728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00696813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00067711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00546007 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,736,780 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

