HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 618,400 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the May 14th total of 689,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HealthStream by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HealthStream by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in HealthStream by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.59. 191,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,409. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.46.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.